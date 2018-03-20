Minister visits hospital for Pakistan Super League

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir on Monday visited a temporary 20-bed hospital set up by Lahore General Hospital at National Hockey Stadium for providing medical cover to the people during Pakistan Super League matches.

Lord Mayor Mubashar Javed, CEO Health Dr. Yaduallah, Principal Medical Officer LGH Dr. Islam Zafer, officers of Health department as well as officials of Rescue 1122, were also present on this occasion.

Kh. Imran Nazir inspected the operation-theater, ward, pharmacy and blood bank and reviewed the other arrangements in the hospital.

Talking to the media, Kh. Imran Nazir said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, proper arrangements had been made for providing medical cover besides security to the spectators, officials performing their duties and other staff.

He further maintained that blood bags and medicines would be available in abundant quantity.

He further disclosed that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister eight ambulances, 20 motorcycle ambulances and two mobile health units would remain present at Gaddafi Stadium in order to cope with any emergent situation.

He said that besides all these arrangements, a six-bed emergency hospital had also been set up at a local hotel. He further directed CEO Health to take good care of doctors, nurses and other staff performing their duties at temporary hospital and meal should be provided to them by the government.

He also directed the staff deputed at hospital perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly.