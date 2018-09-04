Minister visits Agriculture House

Minister for Agriculture Punjab Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial visited Agriculture House, here on Monday. Director General Agriculture (Ext) Syed Zafaryaab Haider briefed him about departmental activities. The meeting was attended by high ups of Extension wing officers.

During the briefing, the Minister was informed that during this year cotton crop had been cultivated on 5.7 million acre area and for better production of cotton crop, approved varieties of cotton seed had been provided on 50 percent subsidy basis to core cotton area including Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan divisions.

An amount of Rs 23.518 million had been spent on this subsidy and 22,347 farmers were benefitted from this subsidy scheme. Besides this, spray machinery of 14.74 million cost had been provided to the farmers. —APP

Share on: WhatsApp