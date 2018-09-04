Minister visits Agriculture House

Minister for Agriculture Punjab Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial visited Agriculture House, here on Monday.

Director General Agriculture (Ext) Syed Zafaryaab Haider briefed him about departmental activities. The meeting was attended by high ups of Extension wing officers.

During the briefing, the Minister was informed that during this year cotton crop had been cultivated on 5.7 million acre area and for better production of cotton crop, approved varieties of cotton seed had been provided on 50 percent subsidy basis to core cotton area including Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan divisions.

An amount of Rs 23.518 million had been spent on this subsidy and 22,347 farmers were benefitted from this subsidy scheme. Besides this, spray machinery of 14.74 million cost had been provided to the farmers. To save cotton crop against Pink Bollworm attack, Rs 96.2 million spent on PB Ropes that was installed on 54 districts of Punjab on 50 acre blocks. For White fly control, the department was spending Rs 39.612 million to provide genetic modified varieties of cotton crop.

On this occasion, the Minister said that cotton was most important crop of the province and need of time was to get informed farmers about its clean picking as prices of cotton in international market vary due to clean picking of cotton.—APP

