Minister urges students to do research on Sufis

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Hummayun has urged the young generation to do research on the teachings of Sufis for promotion of peace, tolerance and inter-religious harmony.

He was addressing Maulana Rumi and Sultan Bahoo Conference organised by Punjab University and Muslim Institute at Al Raazi Hall here on Thursday. Advisor to Chief Minister Hanif Patafi, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Iranian Consulate General Reza Nazeri, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Muslim Institute Chairman Sultan Ahmed Ali, and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the conference, Raja Yasir said that Sufis spread Islam in this region and their teachings negated the Western notion that Islam spread by the sword. He said that Sufis worked against caste system in subcontinent. He said that the government would establish new universities in Punjab which would be named after Sufis.

He said that Pakistan and Iran enjoyed deep historical relations. Advisor to CM Hanif Patafi said that PU was the best academic institution in the country. He said that we must seek guidance from Allah and teachings of Sufis to resolve our problems.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the teachings of Sufis were derived from the Holy Quran and life of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW). He said that Islam had given the charter of universal human rights and we must learn its lesson to co-exist with each other. He said that they had asked us to do justice and respect each other. He said that there should also be uniformity between our sayings and actions. Iranian Consulate General Reza Nazeri said that it was for the first time in the history of Iran that the prestigious and rare permanent membership of Academy of Letters was being awarded to Non-Iranians.