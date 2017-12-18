Minister urges philanthropists to help people in health, education

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Information, Labour, Transport & Human Resources, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that private sector and philanthropists including welfare organizations are playing vital role in providing education , health etc to the people.

Addressing the inauguration of Awaz Welfare Trust International Head office here on Sunday, he said government is providing basic facilities to the masses across the province and also cooperate and coordinate with the Awaz Welfare Trust and other welfare organizations.

He further stated that government is taking keen interest for providing education, health and other necessities to the people on priority basis. He said that in this regard the chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP leadership directions, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and government of Sindh had taken various practical and revolutionary steps for establishing NICVD, cyber knife project of free cancer treatment, Trauma centre at Civil Hospital and at many places Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin and Sukkur providing modern and quality treatment facilities.

The provincial minister also lauded the services of Awaz International Welfare Trust and their efforts for providing education, health and first aid to accidental cases for quick services to the public, such are remarkable efforts, though protection of lives and properties are responsibility of the Government.

Syed Nasir Shah said PPP government is providing result-oriented projects and are initiating and always support the public in every walk.

Earlier, President of Awaz Welfare Trust Syed Shabar Raza Zaidi, Waseem Bachiani apprised the welfare activities in many sectors with the help of city philanthropists and entrepreneurs. They assured that they will continue their services. They also offered the government in this regard to help public and promote such activities in future programmes.

Later, the Minister along with Syed Shabar Raza Zaidi, Waseem Bachiany, Syed Danish Ali and other formally inaugurated the head office of the Trust and wished and prayed for its success.