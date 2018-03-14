Minister urges investors to benefit from investment friendly policies

Pak Capital Investment Summit and Expo inaugurated

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal, Tuesday, said that Pakistan competed the developed economies in attracting the foreign direct investment because the government had created investment friendly environment.

He further said that today’s Pakistan was totally changed with so much economic improvements and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a clear example of how Pakistan was investment friendly country because investors were well protected by laws.

While addressing the inaugural session Capital investment summit & Expo 2018, Rana Afzal urged more investors to get benefit from Pakistan’s favourable investment policies, saying Pakistan was one of the top flexible and intelligent labor force provider in the world.

The Capital investment summit & Expo 2018 brought together investors from around the country, industry experts, and prominent names in the capital investment business. Event has been organized by Pakistan Guarantee Export corporation limited supported by Board of investment, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of overseas Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis foundation.

Speaking on the occasion Secretary Board of Investment (BoI) Sumaira Nazir Siddiqui said that Pakistan’s economy growing at rapid pace and our all economic institutions were investment friendly. She added that investor friendly policies were bringing huge impact on economy and more investors were coming to Pakistan feeling their money well protected.

MD Pakistan Stock Exchange Richard Morin went on to emphasize the importance of the capital market in overall economic growth of the country. He said that situation has improved a lot and they are working on to minimize the challenges.

He highlighted the areas as how to increase the investor base in Pakistan’s Capital Market. The participants were of firm view that investment in Capital Market can be increased by creating more awareness and educating the people.

Chairman Pakistan Guarantee Export Corporation limited Mian Mehmood said that the aim of the event is to bring experts on one platform to discuss the current and future potential of Pakistan’s capital investment market.

He said that investors from around the globe are willing to invest in Pakistan and such events will help Pakistan to show the real worth of our market and will attract more players to join. He said that we all are here to discuss the challenges, possibilities and way forward.

The plenary session on “Country Profile: Pakistan The Trillion Dollar Market” remained the most attractive session with the focus on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Amena Cheema, the former Chairperson Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) gave a presentation on the prospects of investment in various Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

She mentioned about 10 CPEC SEZs in which the investment is being facilitated by offering incentives specially by minimizing the time and cost of starting industrial projects in these SEZs. Teresa Sanchez, who had arrived in Pakistan a week ago as Resident Representative for International Monetary Fund (IMF) highlighted the major aspects of seeing Pakistan as an emerging economy.