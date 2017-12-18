Minister urges DQCBs role to eliminate spurious drugs

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that District Quality Control Boards (DQCBs) should play an active role for elimination of spurious and substandard medicines from the province.

He said that it is a prime responsibility of the government to provide quality medicines to the ailing people and strict action would be taken against those who were playing with the lives of people. He was presiding over a meeting of DQCBs here Sunday. Additional Secretary Drug Wing Muhammad Sohail, Chief Drug Controller, secretaries DQCBs of all districts besides Azhar Saleemi and other officers attended meeting. Kh Imran Nazir directed the secretaries, District Quality Control Boards, to dispose of pending cases of medicines on priority basis.