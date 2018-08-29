Minister to inaugurate Anti-polio drive

Rawalpindi

Federal Minister for Health Muhammad Aamir Kiani will inaugurate polio immunization campaign by vaccinating a child at District Health Authority (DHA) office, Khayban e Sir Syed on Wednesday. According handout issued by Directorate of Public Relations, the DHA has finalized all arrangements to make the drive successful which would commence in three tehsils of the district including Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and Cantonments areas from August 29 to September 2 as the environmental water samples tested positive for polio virus for last three months consecutively.

Talking to APP, District Health Officer (CEO) District Health Authority, Dr Uzma Hayat said that around 2196 polio teams including 1500 mobile teams, 217 fixed points, 90 transit points, 187 Union council medical officers and 400 area incharges would administer polio drops to above 716,132 children less than five years in Tehsil Rawalpindi, Taxila, GujarKhan, Rawalpindi city and Rawalpindi/ Chaklala cantonments boards area.

The DHO told that Authority has recently successfully completed the drive in the entire district on August 12 while environmental samples tested positive for polio virus of the months May, June and July obligated the Authority to start the campaign again in the month.

The DHO informed that with the coordinated efforts of Government and World Health Organization WHO, polio workers have been trained to accomplish the target set of vaccinating children below five years of age.

She urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the eliminating the crippling disease from society.

“The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved.” Uzma said continuous efforts were being made to control polio.

Special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children are registered, he said. Dr Uzma said that no polio case has been detected in Rawalpindi, adding that Polio is a National issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country Polio free.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp