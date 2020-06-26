Minister terms online training workshop useful

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs, Archaeology and Tourism RaiTaimoor Khan Bhatti has expressed his satisfaction on the completion of 2-day online training programme on Sports Infrastructure Development.

In a statement on Thursday, Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs, Archaeology and Tourism RaiTaimoor Khan Bhatti congratulated Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and their team on the successful completion of 2-day online training programme on Sports Infrastructure Development.

It is worth-mentioning that the 2-day online training was organized for Punjab’s divisional, district sports officers and coaches under the auspices of Sports Department Punjab.

Appreciating the online training, Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs, Archaeology and Tourism RaiTaimoor Khan Bhatti said this online training workshop is very useful activity especially in the present circumstances when there are no sports events due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“This online training workshop will definitely prove to be very useful in improving the abilities of Punjab officers in executing their official matters.

After polishing their skills, Punjab’s divisional, district sports officers and coaches will be able to play more effective role for the promotion of sports in the province,” he added.