Minister takes notice of medic’s negligence

Doctors leave scissors in patient’s body

Our Correspondent

Gujranwala

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has taken notice of negligence on the part of Gujranwala Services Hospital’s doctors who left a pair of scissors inside a patient during a surgery.

The medical staff at the medical facility left a pair of surgical scissors inside a patient after performing a procedure.

The health minister has constituted a committee with Professor King Edward Medical University Arshad Chohan as its head to probe the matter.

The committee will submit its report to Dr Yasmin Rashid after investigating the matter thoroughly. Yasmin takes notice of incident of medical negligence in Gujranwala.

