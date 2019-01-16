Minister takes notice of increasing crime rate

Rawalpindi

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Bashrat Raja Wednesday took notice of the increasing number of crimes in the district and sought immediate reports from Regional Police Officer (RPO) about every police station.

He directed RPO to make every possible arrangements to control street crimes, dacoitees and incident of firing on security officials.

The Minister said that nothing could be more important than maintenance of law and order therefore maximum attention should be paid in this direction.

Raja also directed the police force to implement National Action Plan in letter and spirit and ensure sharing of information.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp