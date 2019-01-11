Minister takes notice of arrest, torture on Christian girls

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Aijaz Alam Augustine taking notice of arrest of two Christian girls over charges of jewelry theft has sought report from City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad. Two Christian girls Saira and Sidra were illegally detained by police in Jhumra area of Faisalabad over allegation of involvement in stealing jewelry and were tortured. Aijaz Alam taking notice of the report of arrested of the girls contacted CPO Faisalabad Ashfaq Ahmed and ordered investigation into the gruesome incident.—INP

