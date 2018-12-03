Minister takes notice of absence of digital X-ray machine in Saidu Hospital

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Mohibullah Khan has taken serious notice of the absence of digital x-ray machine in the Saidu Group of Teaching and Central Hospitals that is otherwise urgently required in immediate treatment of the injured persons in different accidents. He instructed to ensure prompt availability of this latest equipment in all related wards of the hospital.

The minister expressed immense grief and concern that the facility was not present in such divisional level tertiary health institutions including Saidu Group of hospitals. The reason for which was apparently the irresponsible attitude of hospital’s former head, he added.

He regretted that the x-ray films and other results of the injured were being very delayed due to undergoing the prolong stages the dark room and chemicals processes in Manual machines. He said only wealthy people were capable of having the expensive private digital x-ray facility outside the hospital.

He issued this directive during his visit of Saidu Group of Hospitals to inquire after the health of injured persons of the traffic accident in Sindh. This incident happened on the highway near Gotki Mills in Kashmor district of Sindh provinceto a truck carrying workers of different sugar mills was going Nawab Shah . This occurred when the truck of 80 sugar mills labourers belonging Swat overturned late in the night due to the negligence of the driver and 22 workers were seriously injured. The injured were then shifted to Swat in ambulances after contacts of the Provincial Minister with Kashmor administration.

Mohibullah Khan went to different wards including Surgical, Orthopedic, Neuro, Radiology and Casualty. He went to the beds of each and every injured, enquired after their health, prayed for their early recovery and apprised himself of the problems from their attendents in respect of their better treatment. Prof Dr Israrul Haq, Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital, DMS Dr Salim Khan and other relevant officials were also accompanying him.—APP

