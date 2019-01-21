Minister suspends two MS over negligence

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health, Dr. Hisham Inamullah Khan pays surprise visit to three hospitals on late Sunday night and suspended Medical Superintends (MS) of two hospitals over negligence from duty.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, Health Minister visits DHQ Hospital Nowshera, Civil Hospital Akhora Khattak and Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed Satellite hospital Pabbi.

The provincial minister was accompanied by MPA, Ibrahim Khattak, Lady MPA, Somia Falak Naz, District Member PTI, Engr Zulfiqar Aziz, and Health Advisor, Dr. Jawad Wasif.

During the visit, the Civil Hospital Akhora Khattak was found closed and even the class four employees were not present in the hospital.

Health Minister, while ordering suspension of MS of the hospital, also left a written note that Closure of civil hospital is unacceptable and termed this act as not only illegal but immoral.

“You people are playing with the lives of people,” added the note written by the minister for MS Akhora Khattak.

The minister also expressed great resentment over mismanagement at Mian Rashid Satellite Hospital Pabbi.

The Outdoor Treatment (OT) facility was also found locked during the visit at Mian Rashid hospital and out of 80 doctors only four were found present on duty. Remaining staff was also missing, the statement added.

The minister also ordered suspension of MS Mian Rashid Satellite Hospital over negligence from the duty. Dr. Hisham also warned that he will continue to pay surprise visits to different hospitals of the province and will take stern action over those found not performing duties.

