Minister stresses reducing irrigation system losses

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Leghari has stressed the need for curtailing distribution network losses in the Punjab irrigation system.

He was chairing a high-level meeting at the Irrigation Secretariat, here on Tuesday. He said that while construction of new reservoirs is one of the viable solutions, we must not lose sight of the fact that our irrigation system wastes more than 35 per cent water in the form of conveyance losses.

He exhorted the Punjab irrigation management to commit themselves to curtailing these losses through improved de-silting, lining of channels and curbing water theft.

The minister stressed the need to develop a concrete plan in coordination with the Agriculture Department to promote efficient water use to ensure that wheat farmers are not affected by water shortage in the coming Rabi season.

He said that water scarcity had become a great threat for Pakistan and therefore, we need to scale up efforts to meet this challenge through rainwater harvesting, efficient use of water resources, better groundwater management and increased spending on water sector.

While highlighting the need for protecting the aquifer of the province, the minister instructed the department to expedite work on draft of Groundwater Regulation Act, which is likely to introduce regulation of the groundwater exploitation for industrial, commercial and urban usage.

He instructed the Irrigation Department engineers to develop schemes to harvest runoff water from hill torrents of Rajanpur and DG Khan so that floods could be used for irrigation and drinking supply for the people of the area.

On this occasion, Secretary Irrigation Sher Alam Mehsud gave a detailed presentation about ongoing projects including mega projects such as rehabilitation of the age-old barrages and major canal systems.

The minister was informed about the challenges faced by the water sector in the province.

The minister promised that he would do his best to raise spending on irrigation sector so that years of deferred maintenance of the system could be offset effectively.—APP

