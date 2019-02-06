Minister stresses need to work for elimination of gender based domestic violence

Punjab Minister for Women Development Department (WDD), Ashfa Riaz Fatyana has said that it is essential to work for the elimination of gender based domestic violence, which is a global human rights problem requiring a comprehensive and coordinated response from the government and as well as civil society.

Addressing as chief guest at event organized by Depilex Smileagain Foundation (DSF), Ashfa Riaz Fatyana lauded the efforts of President DSF Mussarat Misbah and assured that the provincial government will provide every possible support to the young fighters who are remaking and reshaping their lives with new zeal.

The event was conducted to pay a tribute to the acid and kerosene burnt victims, who survived, fought and become a symbol of bravery for others. The Acid burn victims, who were educated, trained and rehabilitated through the support of DSF, narrated their success stories.

Saba Shaheen shared her journey from medical progress till vocational training of beautician. One of the victims, Faizan shared his rehabilitation story, which inspired the audience. The provincial Minister met with the beneficiaries and expressed her views on DSF for the betterment of the acid and kerosene oil burn victims. She also emphasized the importance of vocational training for women empowerment. She further articulated that the Government is taking exemplary steps in empowering women in Punjab, aiming to eliminate all sort of discriminations against women.

President DSF Mussarat Misbah, lead doctors of affiliated burn units in hospitals, acid victims and students from different schools and colleges attended the event.—INP

