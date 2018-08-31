Minister stresses joint efforts for better facilities to labourers

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Niazi has said that to improve the living standard of the labour community, all attached departments of Labour including Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) should work together for provision of better facilities of health, education and job security to labourers.

He stated this during an introductory meeting with the officers and employees of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution head office, here on Thursday.

The minister visited different sections of the institution and got information regarding their functions.

He said that it was his mission to provide financial security and medical facilities to the one million registered labourers of the province.

He said that the incumbent government will take concrete steps to increase registration of new workers with the institution so that more labourers can get advantage of the incentives of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution.

Ansar Majeed Niazi said that Labour & Human Resource Department is special focus of Prime Minister of Pakistan and under comprehensive reforms, the provincial government will form consolidated policy with consultation of all the stakeholders to ensure implementation of laws regarding safety measures and minimum wages.

He said that Punjab Employees Social Security Institution should take all the measures to restore trust of factory owners so as to increase contribution as well as registration from the commercial, industrial and trade units.

Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institution Imran Sikandar Baloch promised all-out cooperation to the minister in this regard and said that the institution had worked on such revolutionary reforms for the welfare of labour community which would be appreciated not only at provincial level but also at country level.

A delegation of the office-bearers of All Punjab Social Security Staff Association, headed by its Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Ishtiaq Gujjar, met the minister and congratulated him on taking charge of the labour ministry.

Vice Commissioner Humaira Ikram, Director General Headquarters Babar Abbas and other officers of the institution welcomed the minister.

