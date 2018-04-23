Minister stresses DDOs for elimination of quackery

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir has directed the Deputy District Officers (DDOs) Health to play their active role for eliminating quackery from the province.

He said this while addressing the monthly conference of DDOs Health at a local hotel, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

He said that DDOs should not take any pressure or influence while taking action against the quacks and sealing their clinics.

“The government is fully backing the officers in this regard,” he added.

Minister said that quacks were big source of mishandling and aggravating the diseases and patients of dengue and other diseases paid heavy price for the negligence of quacks.

He said that Punjab was proud of the success of EPI programme which was result of tireless efforts of the officers and the staff of Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department as well as the field officers due to which the routine immunization coverage in Punjab had been crossed 80 per cent.

However, it could be reached upto 100 per cent if the community, especially parents cooperated with the Health teams and took responsibility for giving basic right of health to their children, he added.

Imran urged the parents to spare time for their children to get fully immunize them against the diseases including polio.

On the occasion, Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan directed the officers to make visits of health facilities in their jurisdiction as routine of their official activities and must take immediate steps for removing the gaps, identified during their visits to the health facilities.

The meeting evaluated the performance of deputy district officers for making the healthcare service delivery at town level.

Director General Health Dr Munir Ahmed, senior officers of the department and DDOs of all the towns from the province attended the conference.

Meanwhile, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has denied the news item published in a section of media that the Integrated Reproductive Mother Newborn and Child Health (IRMNCH) Programme has purchased vehicles for the officers of the department.

According to the spokesman here, the department has procured 427 new Suzuki Bolan ambulances which have been provided to 24/7 Basic Health Units under Rural Ambalance Service for pregnant women in rural areas.