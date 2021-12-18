Minister rules out diesel, petrol shortage

Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said on Friday there is no foreseeable possibility of the country facing a shortage of petroleum products.

“Contrary to some media reports, there is no risk of shortage of POL products in the country,” he said in a series of tweets today.

“Pakistan has stocks of 27 days for diesel and 28 days for petrol consumption in the country.

This is the highest stock level since last many years.However, the minister pointed out that refineries are facing an issue of sale of furnace oil.

“It is clarified that furnace oil based power plants have not run in November or December till now as per merit order.