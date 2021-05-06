Minister reviews vaccination centre

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid visited coronavirus vaccination centre at the Expo Centre here and inspected arrangements on Thursday.

The health minister talked to the staff as well as the general public who had come to get themselves

vaccinated.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that 94,000 citizens received jabs in 24 hours and more vaccination centres are being established in the province.

She said staff at centers has been doubled and Punjab is administering highest number of vaccinations.