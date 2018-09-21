Minister reviews security arrangements

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq Thursday inspected the routes of the Zuljinnah processions and reviewed security arrangements for the peacefull observance of Youm-e-Ashur here.

Provincial Minister expressed satisfaction on these security measures. He also sought active cooperation of all the segments of the society in promoting religious harmony, brotherhood and unity during Muharram. As many as eight DSPs, 19 SHOs, and more than 2,000 policemen under the supervision of two SPs were performing duties to protect the processions of 9th Muharram-ul-Haram.

DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar said that additional police officials have been deputed at route of processions. The Pandu Street procession after passing through its traditional route Secretariat and Anarkali would conclude at Pandu Street.

SP Security Naveed has been deputed as focal person, the DIG said and added that cell-phone network services were suspended at the route of procession, whereas pillion riding has also been banned near route of procession, he maintained.

The DIG directed the personnel of Dolphin and Police Response Unit to conduct effective patrolling at roads to maintain law and order and peace in the city.

The SPs have also been directed to ensure proper implementation of security SOPs and monitor security measures in their respective areas.

