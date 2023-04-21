Minister reviews progress of uplift projects

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Caretaker Minister for Housing, Shafiullah Khan Friday visited District Kohistan and reviewed the pace of ongoing developmental projects.

He visited various areas of the district and reviewed progress on uplift schemes including roads and bridges.

He was also briefed by officials of KP Highways Authority about the Paatrak and Kumrat Roads.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed to expedite the pace of work and complete these projects within the stipulated time limit.

He said, “The government is endeavoring to improve the infrastructure of Kohistan and provide amenities of life to people living in these far-flung areas.”—APP