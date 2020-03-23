Minister reviews anti-corona arrangements

Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that all-out resources are being utilised for remaining safe from looming coronavirus threat.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the arrangements to fight coronavirus. He emphasised that the Punjab government has made elaborate arrangements for public safety and better facilitation is ensured for its treatment in the province. He impressed upon the citizens to fully follow the safety measures and stay in their homes.

The CM already issued funds worth eight billion rupees to counter coronavirus threat and latest medical equipment is being procured along-with setting up quarantine facilities in the province.–Staff Reporter