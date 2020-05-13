Minister recovers

Swat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali has tested negative for coronavirus on Wednesday. Dr Amjad Ali was tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month and now he has been tested negative. The minister thanked those prayed for his early recovery and also prayed for the health of all coronavirus patients in the country. On April 25, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had announced its local government aide had been infected by novel coronavirus disease. Earlier on Tuesday, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was also discharged from the hospital after tested negative for coronavirus. “Reports of my children will also be received by tomorrow,” he said while praying for their early recovery from the virus.—INP