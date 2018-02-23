Minister for promoting peace, tolerance through dialogue

City Reporter

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu on Thursday appreciated the role of different schools of thoughts’ scholars, Christian leaders, Sikh community and especially the Faces Pakistan (Formation, Awareness, and Community Empowerment Society) in the promotion of peace and tolerance.

He was addressing a special program organized by Faces Pakistan regarding closing ceremony of “Engaging Pakistani Interfaith Communities” in a local hotel.

The Minister said in his speech that every battle ended at dialogue and all of you, especially the young generation had begun dialogue in the beginning which was commendable and such activities should be moved other cities.

Speaking on the occasion, president Faces Pakistan Javed William said that a one-year program was organized to promote peace and tolerance, in which the youth of all major universities of Lahore participated and different competitions, seminars, speech, sports and Art painting competition held among the youth of different religions.

At the end of the ceremony, the Minister announced that Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif had issued notification of the Interfaith Advisory Commission and now the Commission under supervision of the Department of Human Rights and Minorities Affairs would perform efficiently.

Appreciation certificates were also distributed among the youth, who had performed well in a year’s program-

MPA Hina Pervez Butt, Deputy Ambassador of the Netherlands Josephine Franzen, scholars, pastors, representatives of Sikh community and youth of various universities participated in the ceremony.