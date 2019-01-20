Minister promises world class aviation facilities to passengers

Faisal Khawer Butt

Federal Minister for Privatisation and Aviation Muhammad Mian Soomro has said the government was making sincere efforts to ensure provision of international standard aviation facilities to passengers at all airports in the country.

He said this while addressing the participants of the inaugural ceremony of PIA’s direct passenger flights to Europe. The ceremony was jointly hosted by the PIA and the Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) here on Sunday.

The minister hailed the Sialkot exporters’ spirit and struggle for establishing Asia’s first-ever private sector international airport on self-help basis.

Now, the Sialkot exporters have established their own private airline Airsial on self-help basis, setting a unique example of self-help for the others to follow it.

Soomro said that Sialkot exporters were the jewel of the national economy, as the Sialkot exporters have been playing a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy and boosting national exports by earning precious foreign exchange to the tune of US$2 billion annually.

He said the top priority of the government was to steer the country out of economic crisis.

“The government will support business community in every matter,” he promised. He said the government was fully aware of problems of the business community and making all efforts to find an amicable solution to these problems.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Chairman SIAL Nadeem Anwar Qureshi, Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, senior PIA officials and leading people from travel trade accorded warm welcome to the passengers of PIA flight (PK-720) from Paris-France via Barcelona-Spain with special bouquets, which landed at the Sialkot airport here Sunday.

