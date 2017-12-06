Minister for Power seek assistance of provinces against power theft/bill recovery

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Power Division, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has written letter to all four Chief Ministers of the Provinces seeking cooperation and assistance in bill recoveries and against power theft for bringing more and more areas under the zero load-shedding.

The Federal Minister in his letter to the Chief Minister also proposed establishment of joint task force by the Federal and Provincial Governments for development of uniform measures, information sharing and improved coordination. He also proposed to nominate concerned officials from the Provincial Government behalf to lead the efforts in this regard.

Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari in his letter also expressed the readiness to meet the Chief Ministers at any time at their convenience for discuss the modalities for the cooperation.

The Federal Minister in his letter wrote that the support by the Provincial Government in the improved revenue collection and provision of security and policing will go a long way in improving the standards of living of the people of Pakistan. He said that together our endeavor are bound to bear fruits.

The Federal Minister while recognizing the support and assistance of the Provincial Governments, wrote that the Federal Government has been able to bring Pakistan out of an energy crisis on account of sufficient electricity being added in the national grid.

Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari in his letter highlighted the hurdles and challenges that the Power sector faces inn achieving the logical ends. He in his letter pointed out that power theft is posing serious threat to the revenue collection and disturbing the liquidity of the sector must for its smooth running. He further highlighted that any revenue loss due to the power theft is bound to burden the complaint and paying consumers with higher electricity prices, which in turn hamper the quality of life of the domestic consumers besides burdening the national exchequer.

The Federal Minister while underscoring the important role of the Provincial Government, wrote that the collective efforts are needed in furthering the national good. He also mentioned in his letter the support by the Provincial Governments to the Federal Government in introduction of amendments in the legislative framework.

Orignally published by NNI