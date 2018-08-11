Minister pledges to protect minorities

Staff Reporter

The International minorities Day is being observed throughout the world on August 11, including Pakistan. In his message Provincial Caretaker Minister Human Rights and Minorities Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq has said that the objective of observing this day is to highlight the contributions, services and sacrifices made by the minority communities in nation-building.

The Minister for \human Rights and Minorities pledged to protect the rights of minority communities in Pakistan. It is the responsibility of government to ensure that every Pakistani citizen lives in peace and with dignity, he added. Provincial Minister also said that Quaid’s dream of the country is not based on quantity but rather the quality and equality of citizens. Moreover, he considers religious diversity as country’s strength.

Faisal Mushtaq said that the government is fully aware and conscious of the fact that a major part of minority population is less privileged. Therefore, special and effective measures are needed for inclusive empowerment of minorities and to mainstream them as responsible and patriotic citizens.

He further said that the caretaker government has also contributed despite of its limitations to make the country peaceful place of living for the minorities by giving them social rights. He ended by declaring that we all are proud Pakistanis.

Practical steps are being taken for protection of rights of minorities in the province, he said during a meeting with a five-member delegation of National Lobbying for Minority Rights, at Civil Secretariat here on Friday.

Issues related to family laws and job quota for minorities were discussed in the meeting.

The chief secretary said that Islam emphasizes protection of minority rights. Forbearance, mutual respect and equal protection of human rights are hallmark of an Islamic society, he added.

He directed the secretary Human Rights and Minority Affairs Asim Iqbal to get finalised rules of business regarding the Hindu Marriage Act and Sikh Marriage Act at the earliest.

He said that equal opportunities were provided to minorities for bringing them into the mainstream. He said that all minorities living in Pakistan were enjoying complete religious and social freedom, and the job quota for them was being implemented strictly.

