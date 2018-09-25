Minister pays surprise visit to E&T offices

City Reporter

Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation (E&T) and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed paid a surprise visit to Excise & Taxation Offices (Region-B) at Faisal Town, here on Monday.

The minister observed the working of the Excise & Taxation Officers (ETOs) in different branches. He sought tax-recovery record also.

On this occasion, Excise Inspector Mushtaq Ahmed was not present on his seat and he could not brief the minister about his position of coming to office late. Moreover, there were many public complaints against him.

On taking action of the negligence, the Minister issued directions for suspending Excise Inspector Mushtaq Ahmed.

