Minister orders to evolve mechanism for registration of minorities worship places

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs, Social Welfare and Prisons, Hari Ram Kishori Lal has directed the minority affairs secretary to initiate a survey across the province to ascertain correct figure of religious places of the minorities.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of Minorities Department on Thursday, said a statement.

He further said that Evacuee Trust was a provincial subject under 18th amendment but despite the passage of 8 years, its handing over to provinces was not completed and he hoped that new federal government would show seriousness in this regard and complete the devolution plan in true spirit.

Kishori Lal said that legislation will be done soon for the establishment of Sindh Evacuee Trust Board.

He said that he wanted to improve the performance of department and fully functionalize all the regional directorate and Public Grievances Redressal Desks working at divisional level across the province to safeguard and promotion of the minorities rights.He said that he had received complaints of closure of regional offices and public grievances desks and officers and lower staffs were drawing salaries.

He directed regional heads of department to this effect and said that he himself would pay surprise visits.

He also ordered to review the policy / criteria for awarding scholarships to students and remove all complications so that only bright and deserving students could be benefited.

He said that transparency should also be brought in awarding marriage grants and ensure that these grants reach deserving people.

He directed to organize a collective-marriage ceremony of 25 or 50 couples at regional level in addition to granting funds in individual cases under marriage grants.

On the occasion, Secretary Minority Affairs Tameezuddin Khero gave a detailed briefing on budget, development schemes and issues of the department.

Deputy Directors, assistant directors of regional offices of Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana and Sukkur also attended the meeting—APP

