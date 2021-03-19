Minister orders long standing promotions for doctors

On directions of Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, the government as made record promotions pending for many years here on Friday.

The promotions have been made for categories of Medical Officers, Women Medical Officers, Senior Registrars, Assistant Professors and Associate Professors.

As many as 192 Medical Officers, 313 Senior Registrars, 1358 Assistant Professors and 105 Associate Professors have been promoted.

Since 2018, the government has hired 855 Senior Registrars, Assistant Professors, Associate Professors and Professors through the PPSC.

There are 487 Senior Registrars, 265 Assistant Professors, 181 Associate Professors and 22 Professors.

The Health Minister said, “As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, new hiring and promotions have been made which were pending for many years. When we took over, the department was working with 50 per cent capacity.

We immediately initiated the hiring process and expedited the promotions pending for many years. The hiring was need of the hour at vacant positions.

The government had made first time such record hiring of over 32,000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department have been asked to prepare working papers for the promotions of doctors who have been awaiting promotions for years.

Timely promotion is right of doctors. I appreciate my team for taking personal interest in promotions of doctors. The shortage of doctors has been fulfilled.”