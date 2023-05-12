Minister orders improving LWMC performance

Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad said on Thursday that digitisation in Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) should transform it into a vibrant public service delivery organisation, improve its performance and help resolve citizens’ complaints regarding sanitation and waste lifting in the provincial metropolis.

He expressed these views during a briefing by Babar Sahib Din, Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Waste Management Company, regarding the company’s operational affairs here at its office.

The minister said that providing a clean and healthy environment in the province of Punjab was the first priority and substantial efforts were being made for improving the working of relevant departments. As a result of the digitalization of the LWMC, the performance of the company should enhance.

He said that the introduction of a new Android application for ensuring the attendance of workers was a significant initiative. The incorporation of advanced features like geo-fencing of workers and face ID in the new attendance android application was a major development to improve its working, he added.

He said that the pilot project for route optimisation and digital monitoring of waste containers in Gulberg Town would help keep the city clean.

The minister directed that fines for the illegal spreading of garbage and violations of local government rules would also be done through digital applications.

He entrusted the chief executive officer of the LWMC with tasks regarding the Local Government Volunteers Programme.

The LWMC operation teams, along with local government volunteers, will take steps to make the city clean. Local government volunteers will also play their role for public awareness along with awareness teams of LWMC.

The minister expressed his satisfaction over the performance of Lahore Waste Management Company.