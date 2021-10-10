Minister opens Rs50m project

A project for laying water supply and sewerage pipelines in Nargis and Badar block Allama Iqbal Town and Badarpura in PP-160 has been started. The project will be completed at a cost Rs50 million.

Punjab Local Government and Community Development Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed inaugurated the project in Nargis Block.

PTI leaders Zeeshan Siddiqui, Waqas Amjad, Rai Sattar Tahir, Mehr Ramzan, Javed Humayun and other locals were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the function, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said that water supply and sewerage was a longstanding problem of the area and with the completion of the project, the problem of the people would be resolved on a permanent basis at a cost of Rs50 million. In addition to laying the pipeline, the dilapidated water supply pipes of the area will also be replaced.

While work is also underway to provide other basic amenities in the area, another promise made to the people of the area has been fulfilled with the installation of a water supply and sewerage line in Nargis and Badar blocks.

Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed said that on the directives of the Chief Minister, the supply and drainage system in Lahore is being set up on modern lines.

He said that provision of basic amenities to the people is at the forefront of the PTI government’s priorities and the provision of basic amenities to the people is being ensured in line with the vision of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Punjab.