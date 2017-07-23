Minister office open to everyone: Spokesman

Staff Reporter

Doors of Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare, Khawaja Salman Rafiq are open to everybody including young doctors and anyone from the community can meet him to resolve ones’ problems.

This was stated by spokesman of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department while talking to media persons here on Saturday. The spokesman dispelled the impression that Minister Health Kh. Salman Rafiq is not ready to listen the grievances of the community associated with health sector and said that the Minister has reiterated that the doors of his office are open and anybody can meet him for resolving his issues.

The spokesman further said that while replying to the questions of media-persons in a forum on Saturday, Kh. Salman Rafiq again made it clear that he did not close the doors of his office for anyone and he is always available for listening/resolving the problems of medical community.