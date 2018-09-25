Minister meets delegation of Industrialists, traders

Staff Reporter

A delegation of industrialists, traders and business organizations met Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, here in Civil Secretariat.

Various proposals regarding problems faced by the industry, promotion of SME sector and training programs were discussed in the meeting. While talking on this occasion, provincial minister said that small industries play an important role for the development of any country.

Punjab government is taking solid steps for the promotion of SME sector. Soft loan program for the unemployed youth will be helpful for empowering the youth. He said TEVTA will be made proactive organization and its training programs and curriculum will be made according to the needs of market.

He said the problems faced by the industry will be solved with the consultation of all the stakeholders.

The present industry will be made helpful for increasing the exports and the proposals given by the industrialists will be considered.

He said alleviation of poverty and unemployment has much importance in 100-days plan of government and SME sector will be promoted with the consultations of all the stakeholders. Secretary Industries, MD Punjab Small Industries Corporation and others were present on this occasion.

