Minister lauds security forces over recovery of kidnapped infant

City Reporter

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique and Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah have congratulated the administration of Services Hospital and police officers on the recovery of kidnapped newly-born baby of Mrs Nighat Nadeem from Services Hospital. The minister said that on the direction of Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Services Hospital administration and police officers made tireless efforts for recovery of the baby.

Kh Salman appreciated the efforts of Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Mehmood Ayaz, MS Dr Muhammad Amir, DIG Operations Dr Ashraf Haider and DSP Icchhra for unprecedented efforts for the recovery of the infant. Secretary Health Najam Ahmed Shah said that there is a need for further strengthening the security system of the hospitals. He said that doctors and other staff should display the badges of their names for identification and security staff should also keep a vigilant eye on the people coming to the health facilities.

He said that patients and their attendants should also be careful while interacting with the unknown people in hospitals to ensure complete elimination of sad incidents.

Najam Ahmed said that the recovery of the baby was also a success of the security system placed in the hospital.