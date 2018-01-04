Minister lauds CCP’s achievements

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Minister of State for Finance and Economic Affairs, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Wednesday, appreciated the achievements of Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP).

In a meeting with Chairperson Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), Vadiyya Khalil, here, Minister assured full support to the CCP in its work. The CCP Chairperson briefed the Minister about the working and performance of CCP. She spoke about the CCP’s enforcement actions, advocacy initiatives, status of the pending court cases, and other pertinent matters.

She apprised the Minister that the CCP has achieved three star rating for two consecutive years by the International rating agency, Global Competition Review (GCR), thus bringing the CCP at par with the agencies of Turkey, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, Singapore, Poland, New Zealand, Mexico, and Austria.