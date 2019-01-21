Minister issueds 3.5bn grant for workers welfare fund

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has given gift to employees of new year in the shape of 3.5 billion rupees grant of workers welfare fund. Grant of workers welfare fund has been issued which was stopped. The amount of 3.5 billion rupees will be distributed among workers in the whole Punjab. A ceremony was held in this regard in Bata Factory to distribute cheques of 2.1 crore among workers. 185 cheques of scholarship grant, 77 of marriage grant and 11 of death grant have been distributed among works in the ceremony.

Labour and Human Resources Minister Ansar Majeed Khan, additional Secretary Labour Dr. Sohail Shahzad, Secretary Punjab Welfare Fund Ahmar Naik, MD Bata Factory, DG Labour Shaikh Farooq Hameed, Union Leaders of Bata Factory and many employees were also there.

Provincial Minister Labour distributed cheques of marriage grant, death grant and scholarship grant among employees there.

