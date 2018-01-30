Minister invites Turkish investors to invest in consumer services in power sector

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

While appreciating the contribution of the Turkish investors in the Power Sector in Pakistan, Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Monday, and invited Turkish investors to participate in the consumer services as the country had achieved bridging the demand and supply gap.

Pakistan and Turkey have mutually agreed on extending their bilateral relations and to work collectively on different sectors particularly in Power sector” he said while talking to a Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Yardakul here. Both the dignitaries discussed matters related to mutual cooperation in different areas.Ambassador Mustafa Yardakul assured that we will keep on further extending assistance to Pakistan in the Power Sector and said that Turkey will also look into investing in the service delivery at the distribution level.

Besides, Joint Secretary Power Division, other high officials were also present on this occasion.

Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan not only appreciated the endeavors of incumbent government towards enhancing and accelerating the bilateral relations with Turkey and also admired the significant contribution made by Power division and said that power sector is the fast growing sector in Pakistan and its progress has been considered as praiseworthy.

Federal Minister Awais leghari said that we always focuses on strengthen bilateral relations added that Pakistan and Turkey are bosom friends and this friendship will last forever. We are eager to collaborate on different projects with Turkey to nourish this relation and to collaborate in energy sector particularly, he added.

Awais Leghari thanked to Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan and expressed that being democratic countries, Pakistan and Turkey have very strong bond and with every passing day both countries are embracing strong and closest relations.

While thanking the Federal Minister for warm reception, Ambassador said Turkish investors are interested to further invest in Power sector as it is the fast growing sector in Pakistan and its progress has been considered as exemplary.