Minister inaugurates Rs 597 m Sui gas project

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Sunday said that Imran Khan took the government under a conspiracy to “roll back CPEC and ruined the economy of the country”.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Rs597 million Sui gas project in the suburban village of Baganwala Abbottabad. Former MPA Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha and a large number of people from different walks of life were also present.

The minister further said that Imran Khan left the treasury empty and now he was fleeing from the courts.

Advertisement

The trend of disrespecting the decisions of the judiciary reflects an agenda that was predicted by Hakim Saeed and Dr. Israr Ahmed, he added.

Nawaz Sharif and PML-N got 13 years of power in this country, and 70% of Pakistan’s development projects were attributed to the PML(N)and Nawaz Sharif, the minister said.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi while criticizing Imran Khan said the latter had a long list of corruption cases starting from Toshakhana to others, and today, he was granted bail in nine cases within a minute, on the other side Nawaz Sharif faced 120 charges in 6 months.

Advertisement

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif was a hero of the nation who made Pakistan atomic power and brought the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

He said that Nawaz Sharif left his sick wife in the hospital and went to jail with his innocent daughter, he did not violate the law and constitution.

He said that Imran Khan dissolved the provincial assemblies by persuading members to resign, instead of taking the country forward through the democratic system and destroying the economy.—INP