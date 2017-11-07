Minister inaugurates polio drive

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health, Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that children are the most precious asset of the nation and parents should get their children vaccinated against polio to provide them a healthy future.

“By administering two polio drops to every child, we can protect them from lifelong disability,” Imran said, while talking to media personnel, after inaugurating the three-day anti polio campaign in Lahore at Government Mian Mir Hospital, Monday. Deputy Commissioner Syed Sumair Ahmed, Lord Mayor Col. (R) Mubasher Javed, CEO Health Dr. Yudullah and other staff of the hospital was also present on this occasion.

Nazir informed media that the anti polio campaign would be continued till November 08, 2017 during which more than 1.7 million thousand children up to 5 years of age would be administered polio drops for which more than 4 thousand polio teams have been constituted which will visit door to door for administering polio drops to the children.

He further said that children are the dearest to their parents; therefore, parents should get their children vaccinated against polio for ensuring a healthy future of their new generation.