Minister inaugurates latest 3S dealership Ravi Motors

Lahore

Punjab Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Sheikh Allauddin has inaugurated the latest 3S dealership Ravi Motors with collaboration of Japan in Lahore.

Addressing on the accession, the Minister said that Japan played an important role in the field of technology.

He said that Japan is introducing the latest technology every year and its advantages are being obtained around the world, however, Japanese technology is bringing advancement in every field.

The provincial Minister said that there is a great opportunity for Pakistani traders to utilize Japanese technology.—Agencies