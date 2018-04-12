Minister inaugurates ‘Health Asia Exhibition’

Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir has said that international exhibitions on health sector would help to introduce modern trends and use of new technology in health sector . He said this while inaugurating the 2nd day of 3-days Health Asia Exhibition at Expo Centre Johar Town, here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, senior office bearer’s of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association including Kh Shahzeb Akram and owners of pharma industry were present. Kh Imran Nazir took a round of the stalls set up in the Health Asia Expo. It was informed that 390 stalls had been set up in the exhibition by the local and multinational pharmaceutical units as well as the medical equipments, tools and other medical related articles had been displayed in the exhibition.

Not only from the country but also from China and Turkey,the manufacturers of medical equipments are participating in the exhibition. Kh Imran Nazir expressed keen interest in the latest medical equipments and use of information technology.

The minister said that information technology would be utilized for establishing E-BHUs in Punjab. He said that Health Asia Exhibition was a great achievement of the administration of the exhibition.

He said that such activities were very helpful for promoting the trade and economic activities in the country.

Punjab Minister Primary & Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir said the government committed towards drastically lowering the malnutrition indicators in the province. The Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department has the right strategies currently underway to approach the problem of malnutrition in all 36 districts of the province with efforts being directed towards service delivery and behavior change communication to ensure that the problem of malnutrition is dealt with a forceful hand.

He was addressing the seminar on Nutrition National Perspective Role of Provinces hosted by the Planning & Development Department, Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Cell in Lahore. The Minister P&SH said the department had been prioritizing the challenge of malnutrition in southern Punjab that depicted the highest malnutrition rates in the province through the inclusion of a new programme focused on southern Punjab. The P&D Department, along with the Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Centre, in his view, was making a commendable effort in gathering all key stakeholders.

