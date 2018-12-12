Minister HR&MA visits various cities to spread message of happiness

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for HR& MA Aijaz Aslam Augustine visited various cities to celebrate happiness of Christmas among minorities. He visited Liliani Church, Qasur on special invitation of the moderator Bishop of Pakistan / Rev. Bishop Arif Khurram, yesterday.

Where Bishop Arif Khurram welcomed the Minister along with Riaz Khurram . Minister cut the cake and a prayer ceremony also held for the beloved Country Pakistan. Later on, Minister went to Sargodha, where he participated in Christian Convention.

During his address to the convention, minister said that Christmas gave the message of peace, love, harmony and hope. He said that the Punjab government has announced to distribute a special grant of Rs 03 crore to increase the happiness of the poor Christian people on the eve of Christmas.

He also announced that Christian employees will get salaries before Christmas. Aijaz Alam assured all the participants that the government of PTI will introduce better legislation for the protection of children and women, and will also ensure implementation of the previous legislation.

DC Salwat Saeed Aziz, former MPA Dr. Nadia, CH. Iqbal and Pastor Ilyasr were also present in the convention. At the end of the convention a cake cutting ceremony also held.

