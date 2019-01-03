Minister HR&MA grieved over death of Geoffrey Douglas

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Aijaz Alam Augustine has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Geoffrey Douglas Langlands, eminent teacher of Atchison.

In a condolence message here on Wednesday, Aijaz Alam said that services of Douglas Langlands will be remembered for a long. In the regime of 1947 Douglas Langlands came to Pakistan after which he spent his whole life in Pakistan.

An important aspect of his life was joining Aitchison College, where he had the likes of Imran Khan and Zafarullah Khan Jamali in his tutelage.

As many as 25 years were spent teaching at Aitchison until he retired and took up another stint in the education sector.

