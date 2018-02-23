Minister Health visits PIMH, inaugurates auditorium

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Kh Salman Rafique visited the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) on Thursday and inaugurated newly auditorium and up-graded kitchen in the hospital.

Executive Director of the institute Dr Nasir Mehmood Bhatti informed the Minister that there was no auditorium in the hospital for organizing training workshops, seminars and patients case conference. He said that an old building had been renovated at a cost of Rs 600,000 and converted into auditorium with sitting capacity of 200 people.

Dr Nasir said that it would facilitate to organize workshops, seminars and could also be utilized for organizing recreational events for the patients. The minister also inaugurated the upgraded kitchen and inspected different portions of the kitchen and appreciated the hospital administration for making appropriate arrangements and keeping the premises neat and clean.