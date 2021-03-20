Minister Health for revised strategy on hospital waste

Punjab Health Minister has directed the officials to prepare a revised strategy for the disposal of hospital waste in meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education here on Saturday.

The Minister chaired a meeting on Hospital Waste Management which was attended by Special Secretary Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary SHME Amir Hussain Ghazi and Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti.

The Health Minister reviewed process of waste disposal at public sector hospitals. Special Secretary SHME Ms. Silwat Saaed presented details of safe waste disposal.

The Health Minister said, “The safe disposal of hospital waste is extremely important. The PKLI has Microwave and Children Hospital has incinerator facility.

The incinerators are being procured for Jinnah Hospital Lahore, Institute of Mental Health Lahore, Shahadra Hospital, Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan and Nishter Hospital Multan.

The incinerators are available at 26 DHQ hospitals of Punjab. Yellow rooms have been set up in all hospitals of Lahore.

By safe disposal of hospital waste, a safe environment for patients and visors can be created. Measures are being taken to review arrangements at Public sector Hospitals.