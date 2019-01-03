Minister Health appreciates improved complaints redressal mechanism

Staff Reporter

Punjab Health Minister has expressed her satisfaction over improvement of complaints redressal mechanism at public sector hospitals.

She was chairing meeting of Complaint Management System (CMS) which thoroughly reviewed online complaints received on helpline 0800-99000 during the last quarter.

Specialized hospitals ranked on top when it comes to redressal of public complaints. Tertiary hospital solved 98 percent complaints lodged via helpline. Secondary hospitals managed to redress 96 percent complaints while primary health centres solved 92 percent complaints. “Confidence on helpline enhanced manifold thanks to better steps taken by present government.

Helpline staff keeps updated every complainant until it is solved” said the Minister. She appreciated that indicator of complaints dipped to lowest level during the December. “We have to work hard to stop indicator climbing once again” she said.

However the Minister regretted that majority of complaints were about attitude of staff at public hospitals. “Medical profession should not be considered as profitable business. Only Almighty can pay reward of serving humanity” she said. The meeting was told that mostly complaints were regarding secondary hospitals. According to the data collected “As many as 52 percent complaints were about secondary hospitals, 32 percents were regarding tertiary health facilities while 16 percent were about primary health units”.

The Minister emphasized the need of strict monitoring of attendance of staff and noted that online complaint system has been become vital source of relief. “CMS would be made more affective.

All CEOs district health authorities should display helpline numbers at prominent places in their respective districts” she directed.

Meanwhile another meeting under Health Minister has chalked out a plan to strengthen the primary healthcare services at community level. Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Zahid Akhtar Zaman briefed the meeting about various initiatives. Dr. Yasmin Rashid reiterated that social mobilization was necessary for awareness regarding health, nutrition and WASH.

“Only a healthy mother can give birth to healthy baby. Immunization program would be made further strong to reduce mortality rate” said the minister. She also directed for efficient training for lady health workers and community wives.

