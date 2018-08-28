Minister Hari Ram for facilitating inmates as per jail manual

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs, Social Welfare and Prisons Hari Ram Kishori Lal Monday directed jail authorities to beef up the security of prisons and ensure provision of facilities to inmates as per jail manual.

He issued these directives while presiding over an introductory briefing on Jails at his office, said a statement.

Inspector General of Prisons Imran Yaqoob gave a detailed briefing on jail manuals, budgets, development schemes and other related issues.

The Minister directed to evolve a system to facilitate visitors who come to meet inmates in jails.

He maintained that overcrowding is a biggest problem of prisons and to overcome it, under construction jails should be completed in stipulated

time.

He said that he himself would pay surprise visits to prisons in different cities to see improvements and assured to resolve all issues of jails at the earliest.

On the occasion, IG of Prisons Imran Yaqoob informed the minister that 27 prisons in the province have been authorized the capacity of 13038 inmates whereas, at present, 17991 inmates were residing in jails.

He said that jails authorities are facing biggest problem of overcrowding and to resolve this issue, three new prisons each at Shaheed BenazirAbad, Thatta and Malir were under construction and 70 per cent work have been completed.

The IG Prisons further informed that besides Police, personnel of Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Constabulary have also been deputed for security of prisons. He informed that the Sindh Prisons is facing shortage of staff and needs attention.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp