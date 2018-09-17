Minister gives THQ hospitals 60 days to improve performance

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has extended 60 days deadline for all tehsil headquarters (THQ) hospitals across Punjab to improve their performance.

“In future, ACRs of medical officers and those of administrative officers shall be written on basis of their attitude towards patients,” she added. She was chairing a meeting with all chief executive officers (CEOs) of District Health Authorities and Medical Superintendents of THQ Hospital across Punjab.

“No stone will remain unturned until making emergencies of hospitals up to the mark,” she vowed.

While referring to health vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, the health minister directed that blood banks in all public hospital should be in functional form. “No emergency can deliver efficient service until there was a functional blood bank,” she observed.

Dr Yasmin Rashid informed all participants that fresh stock of medicines had been dispatched to all districts; however, she also announced that “Forensic Audit of stock would be conducted as well”. She directed all medical superintendents to avoid referring patients to Lahore unnecessarily noting that there were many hazards in shifting patients in critical condition.

“In future, specialist concerned will mention in writing that there was no sufficient facility for treatment and that referring to major hospitals in big cities was unavoidable,” she said.

The minister said that patients should be provided all health facilities at their doorsteps and if there were any lapses, then they would inform the provincial government. “We are here to provide all facilities,” she added.

She also directed that focal persons should be appointed to all THQ hospitals within two days.

Share on: WhatsApp